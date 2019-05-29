Norwegian Erna Solberg (R) and Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc (Source: VNA)

– The trip to Russia, Norway and Sweden from May 20-28 by Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc is a success as it had specific outcomes, cemented traditional bonds, and opened up new cooperation prospects for Vietnam and the countries, Deputy Foreign Minister To Anh Dung has said.The trip showed Vietnam’s relations with the three countries have been growing extensively, he said.PM Phuc and Russian leaders agreed on strategic orientations and detailed measures to step up the countries’ multi-dimensional cooperation toward the two-way trade value of 10 billion USD by 2020.They also agreed to bolster partnership in their conventional cooperation fields like energy, oil and gas, defence-security, and science-technology, and begin embarking on new cooperative areas, like transport infrastructure, high technology, digital technology, smart city and e-government.Norway and Sweden made strong pledges to pushing up the early signing, ratification and implementation of important agreements with Vietnam, like the European Union-Vietnam Free Trade Agreement, Dung said.With Norway, an array of initiatives relating to sea-based economy, oil and gas, renewable energy, green growth, and cooperation in response to climate change and rising sea level were discussed.During the Sweden visit, the two countries continued discussing an idea on sustainable and innovative development partnership raised during the recent Vietnam visit by Crown Princess Victoria Ingrid Alice Désiree along with seeking the expansion of current cooperation fields, Dung said.Through the trip, the vitality of the Vietnam-Russia relations was confirmed. Russian leaders emphasized many times the special feature and profound trust in the comprehensive strategic partnership between Russia and Vietnam, and mentioned Vietnam as their country’s key partner in Southeast Asia and the Asia-Pacific, which provides a solid foundation for the two countries’ broader cooperation in the future, the diplomat said.Meanwhile, cooperation in sustainable development became the main topic between Vietnam and Norway and Sweden with discussions dealing with forest and environmental protection, plastic waste reduction, and response to climate change.The countries’ leaders spoke highly of Vietnam’s role in the region and the world and asserted their support for the maintenance of peace, security, and stability, and the importance of free navigation and overflight as well as the settlement of disputes in the East Sea and the region by peaceful means with respect to international law, and the UN Convention on the Law of the Sea 1982.The trip to Russia, Norway and Sweden by PM Nguyen Xuan Phuc contributed greatly to successfully realizing the country’s external policy and international integration, thus enhancing the relations with other countries and bringing more benefits for people, the Deputy FM said.-VNA