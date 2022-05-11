Politics Vietnam-UN: Cooperation partnership for sustainable development On the foundation of their 45-year-old cooperation, Vietnam and the UN have become each other's partner, and are working together to realise 17 sustainable development goals (SDGs) so as to address major development challenges facing people in Vietnam and around the world.

Politics Former UN Resident Coordinator in Vietnam promises to share development experience Former UN Resident Coordinator in Vietnam Kamal Malhotra in 2017 – 2021 has affirmed that he is willing to continue giving consultation, sharing experience with and supporting Vietnam in the future, especially in implementing the country's development goals.

Politics ☀️ Morning digest on May 11 The following is a list of selected news summaries last night by the Vietnam News Agency.

Politics Fifth plenum of 13th Party Central Committee wraps up The fifth plenum of the 13th Party Central Committee concluded in Hanoi on May 10 afternoon after six days of working, completing all of its set agenda items.