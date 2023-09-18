Deputy Foreign Minister Nguyen Minh Vu (Photo: Courtesy of Ministry of Foreign Affairs)

Hanoi (VNA) – Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh’s visit to attend the 20th China-ASEAN Expo (CAEXPO) and China-ASEAN Business and Investment Summit (CABIS) in Nanning city, China's Guangxi province, from September 16-17 was successful and effective, said Deputy Foreign Minister Nguyen Minh Vu.

Speaking to the press on the visit, Vu said it is a high-level foreign activity with a great significance.

Within about 27 hours in Nanning, PM Chinh and his entourage had many effective high-level contacts such as holding talks with Chinese Premier Li Qiang; receiving member of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of China (CPC), Secretary of Guangxi Party Committee, and Chairman of the Standing Committee of the People's Congress of the Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region Liu Ning; attending and delivering his speech at the opening ceremony of CAEXPO and CABIS 20; touring the Vietnam Trade pavilion and booths at the expo; and receiving representatives of Chinese leading enterprises in the fields of railways, electricity, telecommunications, and construction.

The visit has strengthened bilateral political trust and relations, intensified the practical cooperation between the two countries, and manifested Vietnam's proactive and active contributions to the cooperation within the ASEAN and between the bloc and China, Vu said.

Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh speaks at the opening ceremony of the 20th CAEXPO and CABIS. (Photo: VNA)

In addition, Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh also visited and encouraged Vietnamese businesses participating in the expo, which affirmed the message that the Government, ministries, branches and localities are always ready to accompany and support Vietnamese businesses to reach out to the Chinese market as well as regional and international ones.

Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh and officials at the inauguration of Vietnam pavilon at CAEXPO 2023. (Photo: VNA)

Regarding the Vietnamese businesses’ participation in the CAEXPO and CABIS, Deputy FM Vu highlighted that the Vietnamese pavilion with more than 200 booths on an area of more than 4,000 sq.m is the largest among the ASEAN, adding they brought to the events key Vietnamese products such as agricultural products, seafood, processed foods, footwear, household appliances, garments, wooden furniture, and handicrafts.



The large Vietnamese delegation to and the contingent of the Vietnamese businesses at the events shows the high importance, need and goodwill of Vietnam in realising its comprehensive and extensive cooperation with China as well as with other ASEAN countries, and its potential and position bilateral and multilateral economic cooperation and trade in the region, the official added.



The Vietnamese delegation and businesses participated actively and made important contributions to the success of the events, Vu said, stressing that the message by PM Chinh on Vietnam's determination and commitments as well as cooperation proposals concerning the strengthening of connectivity in various fields have won support from other countries.

An active and responsible member of the ASEAN and China's biggest trade partners in the regional bloc, Vietnam will, together with China and ASEAN members, further bring into play the role and vitality of CAEXPO and CABIS, opening up a new stage and boosting economic cooperation, trade, investment and other fields between the ASEAN and China, thus bringing practical benefits to the peoples and making active contributions to peace, cooperation and development in the region and the world over, Vu concluded./.

