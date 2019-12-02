Society Consultation workshop on Mekong Delta agricultural transformation The Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development (MARD) and the Embassy of the Netherlands in Vietnam held a consultation workshop in the Mekong Delta city of Can Tho on December 2 to discuss the Mekong Delta Agricultural Transformation Programme.

Society Vietnam Red Cross launches writing contest on volunteer activities The Vietnam Red Cross (VNRC) on December 2 launched a writing contest on volunteer activities, named ‘I volunteer’, as part of its activities to celebrate the International Day of Volunteers (December 5).

Society New-style rural area programme improves incomes in HCM City Forty seven of HCM City’s 56 rural communes have met all 19 criteria set in the national target programme on building new-style rural areas, according to the municipal Party Committee.