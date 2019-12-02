Priorities of ASEAN socio-cultural community in 2020 discussed
MoLISA Deputy Minister Le Quan at the event (Photo: VNA)
Hanoi (VNA) – The Ministry of Labour, Invalids and Social Affairs (MoLISA) held a conference in Hanoi on December 2 to popularise and prepare for the ASEAN Chairmanship Year 2020.
Speaking at the event, MoLISA Deputy Minister Le Quan held That Vietnam is now in a critical pint of time as the Government and authorities are actively pushing up the preparation for 2020 which is a pivotal year for the ASEAN to make mid-term assessments of its overall plan in all the three pillars. The official also asked relevant ministries and authorities to actively build a roadmap for the implementation of their activities and initiatives.
ASEAN Secretary General Lim Jock Hoi asserted that over the past 50 years, the ASEAN has maintained stability and sustainability which serve as the foundation of trust, adding that the ASEAN Community has gone deep into the mind of the people and it is turning to the goal of ensuring the satisfaction of the ASEAN peoples.
The ASEAN chief also expressed his hope that as the Chair, Vietnam will play the leading role in the action plans of the ASEAN Socio-Cutural Community so that the three main pillars of the grouping will grow stronger, thus creating better connectivity and cooperation in the region. The ASEAN Secretariat stands ready to assist the activities in the theme of “Cohesive and Responsive” for the ASEAN Year 2020.
Participants exchanged ideas on the priorities of the ASEAN Socio-Cultural Community in 2020, and pledged to further discuss the development of the human resources to prepare the labour force in face of the rapid development and changes of the jobs under the influence of the Fourth Industrial Revolution, the digital era and the intellectual-based economy, as well as the challenges posed by the aging society in the time to come./.
