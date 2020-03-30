World ASEAN nations see large numbers of new COVID-19 cases The Philippines Ministry of Health on March 29 recorded 343 more people infected with SARS-CoV-2, the highest number in a day in the country, raising the total cases to 1,418 people, including 71 deaths.

World Nine Thai airlines suspend domestic, int’l flights to contain COVID-19 Nine Thai airlines, including six low-cost ones, are suspending domestic and international flights in a concerted measure to curb the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic, said Civil Aviation Authority of Thailand (CAAT) director-general Chula Sukmanop confirmed on March 27.

World Indonesia, Malaysia witness surge in COVID-19 cases Indonesia and Malaysia have recorded a surge in the number of COVID-19 cases with more than 100 new patients confirmed in 24 hours as of March 28 noon.

World Indonesia shortens stock trading hours for first time in history The Indonesia Stock Exchange (IDX) will shorten trading hours, starting March 30, as one among measures to reduce market volatility caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, and the first time in history that the IDX has made such a move.