Pristine beauty of Binh Ba island on Cam Ranh Bay
Located about 15 km from Cam Ranh Bay and 60 km from Nha Trang city, Binh Ba Island is also known as “Lobster Island” and is not to be missed on any visit to Nha Trang in Khanh Hoa province, as it boasts wild scenery, sunshine, and smooth white-sand beaches.
There are seven beaches on the island, but the three most beautiful are Chuong, Nom - Hon Rua, and Nha Cu. (Photo: VNA)
Caged lobster farming has brought incomes to local households, contributing to the island’s socioeconomic development. (Photo: VNA)
Tranquil Hon Rua Beach. (Photo: VNA)
The best time to visit Binh Ba Island is from March to September, but a visit during the rest of the year is still worthwhile. (Photo: VNA)
Sunset on Binh Ba Island, adjacent to Ninh Thuan province. (Photo: VNA)