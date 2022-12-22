Pristine beauty of Binh Ba island on Cam Ranh Bay

Located about 15 km from Cam Ranh Bay and 60 km from Nha Trang city, Binh Ba Island is also known as “Lobster Island” and is not to be missed on any visit to Nha Trang in Khanh Hoa province, as it boasts wild scenery, sunshine, and smooth white-sand beaches.