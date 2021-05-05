Pristine Lieng Nung waterfall in Dak Nong province
The waterfall cascades down from a 30-metre-tall cliff and appears like a white silk thread from a distance. (Photo: VNP/VNA)
Lieng Nung waterfall consists of three clusters, with the main waterfall cascading down from a 30-metre-tall cliff, falling into Dak Nia stream. (Photo: VNP/VNA)
At the foot of the waterfall is an arch hundreds of meters wide which was formed from hundreds of thousands of moss-covered basalt pillars layered in a beehive shape. (Photo: VNP/VNA)
The waterfall is one of the gems of Dak Nong province. A trip to Lieng Nung waterfall offers a thrilling travel experience for adventure lovers heading to the Central Highlands province. (Photo: VNP/VNA)