Hotline: (024) 39411349
Travel Destinations

Pristine Lieng Nung waterfall in Dak Nong province

Located in Gia Nghia city, Dak Nong province, Lieng Nung waterfall, formed by the flow of Dak Nia stream which runs through N’Jrieng village, shows the wild beauty of the mountains and forests.
VNA

  • The waterfall cascades down from a 30-metre-tall cliff and appears like a white silk thread from a distance. (Photo: VNP/VNA)

  • Lieng Nung waterfall consists of three clusters, with the main waterfall cascading down from a 30-metre-tall cliff, falling into Dak Nia stream. (Photo: VNP/VNA)

  • The waterfall appears like a white silk thread from a distance. (Photo: VNP/VNA)

  • At the foot of the waterfall is an arch hundreds of meters wide which was formed from hundreds of thousands of moss-covered basalt pillars layered in a beehive shape. (Photo: VNP/VNA)

  • The waterfall cascades down from a 30-metre-tall cliff. At the foot of the waterfall is an arch hundreds of meters wide which was formed from hundreds of thousands of moss-covered basalt pillars layered in a beehive shape. (Photo: VNP/VNA)

  • The waterfall is one of the gems of Dak Nong province. A trip to Lieng Nung waterfall offers a thrilling travel experience for adventure lovers heading to the Central Highlands province. (Photo: VNP/VNA)

Other albums