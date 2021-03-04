Business HCM City to meet yearly budget revenue targets Ho Chi Minh City is likely to meet the year’s target for budget revenue of 365 trillion VND (15.86 billion USD) assigned by the central government, a city official said at a recent online Government meeting.

Business Tax revenue totals 10.7 billion USD in first two months Nearly 246.449 trillion VND (over 10.7 billion USD) in taxes was collected for the State budget in the first two months of 2021, equivalent to 22.1 percent of the estimate, according to the General Department of Taxation.

Business Nearly 700 Vietnamese firms eligible for aquatic export to Taiwan The Taiwan Food and Drug Administration (TFDA) has announced a list of 697 Vietnamese fishery companies meeting the conditions for export to Taiwan (China).

Business Binh Duong tops wood export nationwide Wood and wooden product exports in the southern province of Binh Duong fetched 5.6 billion USD in 2020, accounting for 47.3 percent of the nation’s total wood export value, according to the Binh Duong Furniture Association (BIFA).