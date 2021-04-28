Health Steering committee for COVID-19 vaccination safety debuts A steering committee for COVID-19 vaccination safety debuted at a video conference in Hanoi on April 28 that was connected to 63 cities and provinces nationwide.

Health HCM City asked to support southwestern provinces in COVID-19 fight Deputy Prime Minister Truong Hoa Binh has asked Ho Chi Minh City to maintain a high level of vigilance against COVID-19, improve its quarantine capacity, and be ready to support other localities, including southwestern border provinces.

Health Vinh Long asked to tighten COVID-19 preventive measures Minister of Health Nguyen Thanh Long has asked the Mekong Delta province of Vinh Long to be more vigilant against the COVID-19 pandemic, apply drastic preventive measures and restrict unnecessary mass gatherings.

Health No new COVID-19 cases documented over last 12 hours Vietnam has no new cases of COVID-19 to report over the last 12 hours to 6:00am on April 28, keeping the national tally at 2,857, according to the Ministry of Health (MoH).