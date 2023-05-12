Business Up to 551 million poultry heads raised for meat, eggs across Vietnam Vietnam is one of the countries with the largest total poultry population in the world, with up to 551.4 million heads being raised across the country in the first quarter of this year, a year-on-year rise of 2.4%.

Business Bac Giang improves quality of investment attraction The northern province of Bac Giang will focus on improving the quality of investment promotion work in the near future, said Chairman of the provincial People’s Committee Le Anh Duong.