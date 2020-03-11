Business Bac Giang eyes 1 billion USD in investment in 2020 The northern province of Bac Giang set a target of attracting 1 billion USD in both newly-registered and additional investment in 2020, Director of the provincial Department of Planning and Investment Trinh Huu Thang has said.

Business Vietnamese Consumer Rights Day to promote protection of buyers in e-commerce The Vietnamese Consumer Rights Day will be held this year under the theme “Protecting consumers in e-commerce,” according to a plan by the Ministry of Industry and Trade (MoIT).

Business Banking sector staffing requirements take a twist in Industry 4.0 The Fourth Industrial Revolution (Industry 4.0) has a great impact on the human resources of the banking sector, according to the general director of Vietnam Prosperity Joint Stock Commercial Bank (VPBank).