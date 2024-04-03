Videos Revised Land Law expected to drive remittances to reality market: Experts The Land Law (revised), which expands land use rights for overseas Vietnamese and Vietnamese citizens residing abroad, meets the aspirations of overseas Vietnamese and contributes to mobilising investment resources to Vietnam at the same time, according to experts.

Society No Vietnamese casualties reported in Taiwan earthquakes: office There has not been any information on casualties related to Vietnamese people in strong earthquakes and aftershocks that hit Taiwan (China) on April 3, according to the Vietnam Economic and Cultural Office in Taipei.

Society Ben Thanh-Suoi Tien metro line to officially run in October The Metro Line 1 (Ben Thanh – Suoi Tien) in Ho Chi Minh City is expected to start commercial operation in October this year, according to the Ho Chi Minh City’s Management Authority for Urban Railways (MAUR).

Society Over 1 million to be trained for massive high-quality rice project More than 1 million people across the Mekong Delta will have their capacities boosted through training as part of a project on growing 1 million ha of low-emission and high-quality rice in the region by 2030.