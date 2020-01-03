Business Manufacturing sector drives economic growth The manufacturing and processing industry drove economic growth in 2019 with production volume increasing 11.29 percent over the previous year, according to the General Statistics Office (GSO).

Business Consumer lending boosted ahead of Tet The competition to gain a larger share in the consumer finance market is heating up as rising capital demand before Tet (Lunar New Year) is an opportunity for both banks and finance companies.

Business Hai Au Group: Top priority to product quality Hai Au Group, which specialises in distributing imported goods, has a sustainable business strategy of concentrating on researching and enhancing the quality of products.

Business Reference exchange rate up 7 VND The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate at 23,157 VND/USD on January 3, up 7 VND from the previous day.