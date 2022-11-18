Business Vietnam bird's nests to enter Chinese market through official channel Vietnam bird’s nests will be officially exported to China after the protocol on allowing the exportation of this product was signed by both countries.

Business Reference exchange rate down 2 VND The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate for the US dollar at 23,675 VND/USD on November 18, down 2 VND from the previous day.

Business JETRO keen on investing in Can Tho The Japan External Trade Organization (JETRO) on November 17 expressed its wish to invest in the Mekong Delta city of Can Tho in the sectors of education, infrastructure, and high-tech farming.

Business President attends Vietnam-Thailand High-Level Business Meeting President Nguyen Xuan Phuc has described businesses as "heroes" in the economic sector, who will bring trade revenue between Vietnam and Thailand to 30 billion USD by 2025.