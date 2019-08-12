Workers process sweet corn for export at the factory of the Vifoco Import Export JSC in Song Khe commune of Bac Giang city, Bac Giang province (Photo: VNA)

– About 89.4 percent of surveyed processing and manufacturing enterprises expected their production output would increase and remain stable in the third quarter of 2019, according to the General Statistics Office (GSO).About 53.1 percent of them said they are likely to witness better performance and 36.3 percent said that their production output would be stable while 10.6 percent predicted it would decrease.Around 91.9 percent of firms in the industry were optimistic that they would perform better and have stable production in the second half of the year compared to the first half while 8.1 percent forecast their output would slide.Of which, foreign direct investment (FDI) companies were the most optimistic in July – September when 91.1 percent of them predicted to see output expanded and remain stable, followed by non-State enterprises (88.9 percent) and State-owned enterprises (87.9 percent).The FDI firms were also the most optimistic in the second half of the year when 93.1 percent of them expected production output to grow and remain stable, followed by non-State enterprises (91.6 percent) and State-owned enterprises (90.6 percent).The GSO reported that 20.6 percent of the companies estimated to proceed the third quarter with higher costs per unit compared to the second quarter while 70.1 percent of them expected costs per unit unchanged. About 9.3 percent calculated to have lower costs per unit.Lower costs per unit were mainly forecast in manufacturers of electronics, computers, optical products; manufacturing of paper and paper products; manufacturing of vehicles and manufacturing of electrical devices.Around 47.9 percent of the surveyed firms said they would receive more orders in the third quarter compared to the previous one and 41.8 percent said the number of orders would not change, while 10.3 percent forecast to receive fewer.For the second half of the year, 54.1 percent of the enterprises expected to receive more orders while 37.8 percent estimated the number of orders would not change.Sectors with higher orders included electronics, computers and optical products; leather and leather products; clothing; vehicles; rubber products and plastics; and medicines, pharmaceutical chemicals and medicinal materials.–VNA