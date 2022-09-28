Business AEON supermarket chain promotes Vietnamese goods The Vietnamese Product Exhibition Week opened at AEON shopping mall in Ho Chi Minh City on September 27 to introduce more Vietnamese goods to AEON supermarket chain.

Business Hanoi holds trade fair to promote OCOP products A week-long event to introduce and sell goods under the ‘One Commune, One Product’ (OCOP) programme is taking place at the centre of culture, information and sports of Hanoi’s Thanh Tri district.

Business Reference exchange rate unchanged on September 28 The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate for the US dollar at 23,346 VND/USD on September 28, unchanged from the previous day.

Business Foreign investment disbursement hits record high in nine months Disbursement of foreign direct investment (FDI) in the first nine months of this year reached 15.4 billion USD, up 16.2 % year-on-year and marking a record high, a report from the Foreign Investment Department (FIA) has shown.