Production of Made-in-Vietnam COVID-19 vaccine Covivac
Made-in-Vietnam COVID-19 vaccine Covivac is a product by the Institute of Vaccines and Medical Biologicals based in Khanh Hoa province. (Photo: VNA)
The live NDV-Lasota-S virus is injected into a membrane of fertilised hen’s egg and cultivated, then the propagated viruses are extracted from the membrane to be inactivated while still maintain their physical properties. (Photo: VNA)
Egg candling, a step within Covivac production process, is carried out in a modern vaccine production facility in Cam Lam district, Khanh Hoa province. (Photo: VNA)
Checking the quality of vaccine Covivac (Photo: VNA)
The vaccine is produced at a modern vaccine production facility in Cam Lam district, Khanh Hoa province. (Photo: VNA)
Covivac is produced under egg-based vaccine production technology by a group of researchers from Institute of Vaccines and Medical Biologicals at a vaccine production facility in Cam Lam district, Khanh Hoa province. (Photo: VNA)
Eggs are carefully selected from a French breed of chicken as they are large, uniform and has a white shell, which make them easy to observe the culture of NDV-Lasota-S virus. (Photo: VNA)
Parent chicken are free from antibiotics and bred in a hygienic environment where diseases are strictly controlled so that they can release high-quality eggs serving the study of Covivac. (Photo: VNA)