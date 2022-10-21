At the opening of the event. (Photo:VNA)

Can Tho (VNA) – A fair displaying products and technological solutions adaptable to climate change in the Mekong Delta kicked off on October 21 in Can Tho city.



The event was jointly organised by the Vietnam Chamber of Commerce and Industry (VCCI)’s Branch in Can Tho and the Asian Foundation (TAF).



It featured 28 pavilions exhibiting products of five groups, including products and technological solutions adaptable to climate change; green and environmentally friendly products, innovative start-up products for climate change adaptation and community development; products and services for environmental treatment and renewable and biomass energy products.



Nguyen Phuong Lam, Director of VCCI Can Tho, said that climate change, particularly sea level rise and saltwater intrusion, is becoming more serious for the Mekong Delta region, causing damage to raw material zones, farming and processing of aquatic products.



A recent survey by VCCI showed that up to 30,000 hectares of orchards in Tien Giang and Ben Tre provinces were destroyed in the 2019-2020 dry season.



According to Lam, the participation of the community in seeking ways to adapt to climate change is essential.



Without a long-term solution that lays the foundation for climate change response, the agricultural sector and agro-processing enterprises will face many difficulties, he said.