Professor Rick Bennett (Photo courtesy of BUV)

Hanoi (VNA) - Professor Rick Bennett, an experienced academic leader, has been appointed as Deputy Vice Chancellor and Vice President of the British University Vietnam (BUV).

Professor Bennett praises BUV for the focus of its vision and mission, its significant investment into building one of the world’s outstanding university campuses, the delivery of high-quality British degrees, and for the impact the university is making on the quality of higher education in Vietnam.

Professor Bennett holds a Doctor of Philosophy degree from The University of Sydney, Australia (2009). He is also a graduate of the University of New South Wales in Australia with a Master’s degree in Higher Education (1998). He received a Bachelor’s degree in Fine Arts from Bristol Polytechnic in the United Kingdom (1984).

Students at BUV (Photo courtesy of BUV)

Professor Bennett has spent more than seven years on the Academic Board and governance committees at RMIT Vietnam. He has spent the last two years as the Executive Dean Academic and was responsible for 15 academic and student support departments. Prior to that, he was Dean of the School of Communication & Design for four years.

Earlier in his career, he held an Associate Professor position at the University of New South Wales – College of Fine Arts in Sydney, Australia, and a Visiting Professor role at De La Salle College of Saint Benilde University at Manila in the Philippines. He also brings significant teaching and research experience along with expertise from national and international conferences, seminars and workshop presentations across the world.

At the BUV campus (Photo courtesy of BUV) At the BUV campus (Photo courtesy of BUV)

BUV Vice-Chancellor and President Professor Dr. Raymond Gordon said the university was delighted to appoint Professor Bennett. “I am delighted to announce that Professor Rick Bennett from RMIT University Vietnam has been appointed to the position of Deputy Vice Chancellor and Vice President at the British University Vietnam. Professor Bennett is an experienced academic with an outstanding teaching and research record, along with a wealth of senior academic leadership experience. He comes to BUV with a valuable understanding of international higher education in Vietnam, especially in the fields of innovation and design, learning and teaching strategies, student support services, and digital education. His profile directly aligns with BUV mission, and his skills will further strengthen senior leadership team of BUV.”

Professor Bennett said he is excited to take up the role. “I am very excited about joining the wonderful staff and students at British University Vietnam. BUV has made such a strong impact in Higher Education Sector in Vietnam, and I am looking forward to contributing to what the staff, students, and alumni are achieving. Having British degree programmes and one of the most outstanding campuses in the world provides a foundation for achieving great things in higher education, and I look forward to applying my experience and skills to BUV mission. Having lived in Vietnam for seven years, I already love the country and have a great fondness for its people and respect for their government. The coming years are going to be incredibly exciting for me. BUV has some amazing plans that will ‘raise the bar’ in international education in Vietnam, and I can’t wait to join the BUV team and be a part bringing these plans to fruition.”

Professor Bennett’s appointment as BUV Deputy Vice Chancellor and Vice President is effective from April 4, 2022.

BUV is the first and only international university in Vietnam accredited to deliver full UK degree programmes by two prestigious universities in the United Kingdom: University of London and Staffordshire University. Mission of BUV has two foci which are: to provide high-quality British degrees along with a world-class campus in Vietnam; and, to create a new generation of innovative thinkers who are educated, trained, and prepared to thrive in emerging 4IR forms of work and life. Established in 2009, BUV has four discipline-based schools each of which is producing research outcomes and teaching pre-university, undergraduate, and postgraduate programmes./.

VNA