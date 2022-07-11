The program aims to protect and uphold the values and characteristics of Viet Nam's traditional craft villages, promote production and increase competitiveness and added value for craft village products. It also targets to create more jobs and increase incomes for locals, making contribution to enhancing sustainable rural socio-economic development.



Under the program, during 2021-2030, at least 129 handicrafts and 208 traditional craft villages will be restored and preserved. It also plans to develop 301 traditional craft villages linked to tourism, among others.



A report from the Viet Nam Traditional Craft Village Association shows that there are more than 5,400 craft villages across the country. The handicraft industry alone has attracted about 1.5 million workers, generating annual export value of about 1.7 billion USD./.

VNA