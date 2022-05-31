Programme benefits more pandemic-hit children
Twenty children representing 160 beneficiaries of Phase 4 of a programme supporting pandemic-hit children gathered at a meeting held in Hanoi on May 30.
Children receive gifts at the gathering held in Hanoi on May 30. (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) – Twenty children representing 160 beneficiaries of Phase 4 of a programme supporting pandemic-hit children gathered at a meeting held in Hanoi on May 30.
The programme, named “Noi vong tay thuong” (Connecting Arms of Love), was first launched in October 2021 by the Ho Chi Minh Communist Youth Union (HCYU) Central Committee to call for assistance for children affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Focusing on the localities hit hard by the pandemic, it targets children orphaned by COVID-19, those with disadvantaged backgrounds, and the ones who are children of frontline workers.
It will provide long-term support for the children in terms of spirit, education, finance, and health until they reach the age of 18, thereby helping them stabilise their life and strive for a bright future.
This programme has been carried out in coordination with the UN Children’s Fund (UNICEF) in Vietnam, the International Dairy Products JSC, and the Viet Capital Securities JSC.
So far, the HCYU Central Committee has presented monthly aid worth 500,000 - 2 million VND (22 - 86 USD) each for 1,748 orphans.
This June - the Action Month for Children, assistance in Phase 4 of the programme will be delivered to 160 children in 12 provinces, namely Quang Ngai, Ninh Thuan, Dak Lak, Binh Duong, Tay Ninh, Dong Thap, Vinh Long, Tra Vinh, Ben Tre, Hau Giang, Kien Giang, and Ca Mau, according to Nguyen Pham Duy Trang, Secretary of the HCYU Central Committee and Chairwoman of the Ho Chi Minh Vanguard Children Union Central Council.
Apart from financial aid, they will also have a chance to enroll in online skill and foreign language courses and take part in experience and physical activities held by the programme's organisers and sponsors. Teachers will also be assigned to help them overcome difficulties and develop.
The Central Committee has worked with more enterprises to mobilise more resources for supporting children, Trang added./.