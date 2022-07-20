Illustrative image (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – A programme to promote development of e-commerce in the Central Highlands will take place from mid-July to late August, 2022 as part of activities to push the application of e-commerce in Vietnam.



The E-Commerce Department under the Ministry of Industry and Trade (MoIT) is always ready to accompany businesses and related organisations to carry out training and e-commerce training and connection, Dang Hoang Hai, Director of the department, said at a press conference on July 19.



The programme will start a series of intensive support activities from human resource development, knowledge training, to consulting and implementation of e-commerce development activities, Hai noted.



The department expects that training programmes with the best and most effective solutions on e-commerce will reach businesses and individuals who are in need of commercial development in the Central Highlands, he added.



E-commerce is a rare bright spot in the global gloomy economic picture in the context that the world is fighting the COVID-19 pandemic along with supply chain disruption. The department has worked hard to support businesses to successfully conduct e-commerce models.



According to the latest data of Amazon Global Selling, Vietnam's e-commerce growth in many fields, especially the Home Decor industry, has increased by nearly 500% in the 2020 to 2021 period.



Data from domestic e-commerce platforms such as Shopee, Tiki, and Lazada show that the e-commerce transaction value in 2021 and 2022 rose by 15% and 20%, respectively. The numbers demonstrate the development and interest of businesses and individuals in this form of commerce.



Nguyen Van Thanh, Director of E-Commerce Development Center (Ecomviet) - the unit assigned to organise the programme, said the programme will provide online training courses for more than 1,500 small- and medium-sized enterprises (MSMEs) and business households in the Central Highlands.



In addition to training sessions, seminars on building a business in the e-commerce environment; e-commerce floor and social media platform, will be organised in the framework of the programme.



It is hoped to help connect goods producers and distributors in the Central Highlands with reputable e-commerce service and solution providers across the country, Thanh said./.