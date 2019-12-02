– National Assembly Vice Chairman Phung Quoc Hien met on December 2 with heads of the Lao and Cambodian farmers’ delegations who are taking part in an exchange programme in Lam Dong province.At the meeting in the province’s Da Lat city, Hien reiterated the Vietnamese Party and State’s consistent policy of attaching special importance to relations with Laos and Cambodia and unceasingly enhancing the special solidarity, comprehensive cooperation and trust between Vietnam and the two neighbours.He highly valued the exchange programme among the three countries’ farmers, saying that this is an occasion for them to share experience in agricultural production and sale and boost cooperation in this field.Similar activities should be organised on a rotational basis to encourage farmers’ working and innovation spirit, he said, noting that detailed action plans for each year and each period should also be built to enhance cooperation among the countries’ farmers.Representatives of the Lao and Cambodian delegations said in the short term, to promote connectivity in the sale of agricultural products, the three countries’ border provinces will sign cooperation agreements.The next exchange programme is expected to be held in December 2020 in Laos or Cambodia.Also on December 2, President of the Vietnam Farmers Union Thao Xuan Sung guided the Lao and Cambodian delegations to the Dalat Hasfarm Co. Ltd, the biggest flower and seedling exporter of Vietnam./.