Programme brings early Tet asmosphere to OVs in Laos
At the programme (Photo: VNA)Vientiane (VNA) - Overseas Vietnamese (OVs) in Laos gathered at a “Xuan que huong” (Homeland Spring) programme in Vientiane on January 13 on the occasion of the coming Lunar New Year (Tet) - the most important festival of Vietnamese people in a year.
The event was jointly hosted by the Vietnamese Cultural Centre (VCC) in Laos, the Vietnamese Association, and the Vietnamese Business Association in Vientiane.
Addressing the event, Counsellor of the Vietnamese Embassy in Laos Phan Minh Chien highly appreciated significant contributions by the Vietnamese community in Laos to the homeland last year, expressing his hope that Vietnamese expats in Laos will continue to join hands with the Party, State, and people in the homeland in the national construction and development, and consolidating the great national solidarity bloc.
He also urged the community to make more contributions to the host country’s development, thus further promoting the Vietnam - Laos traditional friendship and special solidarity.
Representatives of the Vietnamese community in Laos showed their joy when attending the event, expressing their hope that the Year of the Cat will bring good luck, success, and prosperity to OVs in Laos and their compatriots in the homeland./.