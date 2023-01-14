Society President, overseas Vietnamese offer Lunar New Year incense President Nguyen Xuan Phuc and representatives of the overseas Vietnamese attending the Homeland Spring 2023 programme on January 14 offered incense at the Thang Long Royal Citadel in Hanoi, on the occasion of the coming traditional Lunar New Year which will arrive later next week.

Society More efforts needed to ensure social progress and justice: PM Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh on January 14 urged the labour, invalids and social sector to take stronger determination in 2023 to complete its tasks, towards spreading the spirit of kindness; accelerating human resources developmentl and promoting social progress and justice, and sustainable social development in line with the motto of “leaving no one behind”.

Society Foreign diplomats, tourists explore Vietnamese Tet at Duong Lam village Foreign ambassadors, officials from diplomatic agencies and international organisations as well as tourists gathered in Duong Lam ancient village in Hanoi's outlying district of Son Tay on January 14 to enjoy Vietnamese traditional New Year (Tet), the most important festival of Vietnamese people in a year.

Society ILO hails Vietnam's efforts to mitigate negative impacts of COVID-19 With a policy putting humans at the centre and leaving no one behind, when the COVID-19 pandemic broke out in Vietnam, the Government has continuously made drastic instructions to support labourers with relief packages of largest-ever coverage, besides pandemic control measures.