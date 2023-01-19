Programme connected to Vietnamese peacekeeping forces on Tet occasion
The Ministry of National Defence on January 19 organised a programme connected to Vietnamese peacekeeping forces still on duty in other countries, on the approach of the Lunar New Year – Vietnam’s biggest national festival.
Programme connected to Vietnamese peacekeeping forces (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) - The Ministry of National Defence on January 19 organised a programme connected to Vietnamese peacekeeping forces still on duty in other countries, on the approach of the Lunar New Year – Vietnam’s biggest national festival.
The programme was held at the defence ministry’s headquarters in Hanoi and connected to Military Hospital 175 in Ho Chi Minh City, and Vietnamese peacekeepers joining the United Nations Interim Security Force for Abyei (UNISFA), the UN Mission in South Sudan (UNMISS), the UN Multidimensional Integrated Stabilisation Mission in the Central African Republic (MINUSCA), and those in New York.
Sen. Lieut. Gen. Phung Si Tan, Deputy Chief of the General Staff of the Vietnam People's Army, and deputy head of the defence ministry’s Steering Committee on participation in UN peacekeeping operations, said that Vietnamese peacekeepers’ completion of their tasks has left good impressions in the hearts of international friends, particularly the governments and people in the host countries.
Their achievements have also contributed to improving Vietnam’s role, position and reputation in the international arena, he affirmed./.