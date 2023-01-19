Society Workers still on shift for Long Thanh airport construction during Tet Contractors will still deploy over 2,000 machines, equipment, engineers and workers for the construction of Long Thanh international airport during the upcoming Lunar New Year (Tet) festival, reported the project’s management board on January 18.

Society Free buses bringing students and disadvantaged people home for Tet The spirit of mutual affection has been a long-standing tradition of the Vietnamese people. Since 2015, for 7 consecutive years, the Tam Thuong Charity Fund has organised “free buses home for Tet”, a warm gift for students and disadvantaged people as spring arrives.

Society Vietnam makes great efforts in modernization of civil registration: UNFPA Representative The Ministry of Justice and the United Nations Population Fund Country Office in Vietnam (UNFPA Vietnam have recently co-organised the review of the six-year implementation of the Civil Status Law.

Society Rice earmarked for seven localities for Tet Deputy Prime Minister Le Minh Khai has recently signed a decision to supply rice from the national reserves to the provinces of Binh Phuoc, Ha Giang, Quang Ngai, Quang Tri, Bac Lieu, Dak Lak and Gia Lai for the upcoming Lunar New Year festival and between-crop period.