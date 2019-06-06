The “Helmets for Kids” programme carried out in Yen Bai province has contributed to reducing casualties caused by traffic accidents among children.

The “Helmets for Kids” programme carried out in Yen Bai province has encouraged children to wear helmets while traveling on road, and contributed to reducing casualties caused by traffic accidents among children, heard a conference on June 6.The programme was run by the National Traffic Safety Committee, the Asia Injury Prevention (AIP) Foundation and Johnson & Johnson company in the northern mountainous province during 2017-2019.Up to 3,000 helmets were presented to students in Tran Yen and Van Chan districts, Yen Bai city and Nghia Lo town in the 2017-2018 and 2018-2019 academic years. Additional 2,000 helmets will be given to primary students and teachers in Yen Bai city and Tran Yen and Yen Binh districts in the 2019-2020 school year.Speaking at the conference, Vice Director of the provincial Department of Transport Bui Danh Tu, who is also a member of the provincial transport safety committee, asked local schools to enhance communications about traffic safety among parents and students.To ensure the programme is carried out effectively, the AIP Foundation and the provincial transport safety committee will organise traffic safety conferences and training courses for teachers, discuss the issue in groups with students, teachers and parents, and survey to review helmet wearing at schools.After three years, the rate of local children wearing helmets increased to more than 90 percent, even 99 percent in some schools.Last year, 17 traffic accidents involved children occurred in Yen Bai province, killing three people and injured 15 others as compared to nine deaths and 17 injuries in 22 cases recorded in 2017.-VNA