A performance at the Xuan Que Huong programme. (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – The Xuan Que Huong (Homeland Spring) artistic programme was held on January 14 in Hanoi, bringing together more than 3,000 delegates, including 1,000 overseas Vietnamese (OV).



On the sidelines of the event, several OVs shared their pleasure as they enjoyed the atmosphere of traditional Tet (Lunar New Year) holiday in the country. They expressed their confidence in Vietnam's socio-economic development in 2023.



Nguyen Thi Kim Thoa, a 55-year-old OV from Poland, said she appreciates the Party's guidelines and State policies for OVs, which affirm the overseas Vietnamese community is an integral part of the nation.



These guidelines and policies have met the needs of OVs, she said, adding that they have also promoted adding Vietnamese into teaching curricula at educational institutions in areas where many Vietnamese live.



The teaching of Vietnamese for the 2nd and 3rd generation is very necessary, she went on.



“Focus should be on the best options to teach the children to read and write Vietnamese so that they understand their ancestors as well as the national cultural identity of Vietnam", she said.



Etcetera Nguyen, an OV from the United States, said that after two years affected by the COVID-19 pandemic, the Tet atmosphere this year is more vibrant. According to him, in recent years, the role of the overseas Vietnamese community has continuously strengthened in host countries and they have made positive contributions to the fatherland through specific actions.



For his part, Dr. Tran Hai Linh, chairman of the Vietnam- Korea Business and Investment Association, said he was impressed by the meetings between Party and State leaders and overseas Vietnamese to listen to their opinions and aspirations. Linh said he is proud of Vietnam's efforts to overcome difficulties, control the pandemic and restore socio-economic activities.



Regarding Vietnam’s policies for OVs, he suggested strengthening and promoting the role of those who are qualified and understand both sides in assisting relevant Vietnamese bodies to develop cooperation plans with other countries around the world./.