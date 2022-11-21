Programme helps startups join global market
A “Google for Startups” programme to support innovative businesses and start-ups in the northern region in attracting investment capital and joining the global market was jointly hosted by the Vietnam National Innovation Center (NIC) and Google from November 14-18.
According to NIC Director Vu Quoc Huy, the two sides will select typical enterprises among the 500 pioneering innovative ones to support in the coming time.
“Google for Startups” is one of the key development programmes launched by Google in 2011. It has been deployed in many developed countries around the world, where innovation and startup ecosystems have strongly developed.
This is the first time the programme has been implemented in Vietnam, with the aim of supporting potential startups operating in education, health, agriculture, finance, digital content, and retail to address challenges of growing business.
Participant at the event (Photo: NIC)
It is designed to help accelerate the innovation and growth of startups by connecting experts, resources and expertise of Google and NIC to the needs of startups. Nearly 200 prominent businesses of the startup community in Vietnam registered to attend the programme.
Thye Yeow Bok, Head of Startup Ecosystem, Asia-Pacific at Google, said the programme gives startups an opportunity to connect with investors, participate in networking with experts and businesses as well as the global Google for Startups community.
The best startups selected from the two programmes will be introduced to participate in the Vietnam Venture Summit hosted by NIC on December 19, 2022.
NIC will continue to support in performing activities under the Vietnam Innovation Initiative (InnovateVN) and the Vietnam Innovation Challenge, Bok said./.