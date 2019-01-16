A brocade culture space programme is ongoing in the Central Highlands province of Dak Nong as part of the first Vietnam brocade culture festival.

The three-day programme attracts the participation of nearly 500 professional and amateur artists from 18 Vietnamese provinces and cities and Laos, Cambodia and Indonesia.

The first Vietnam brocade culture festival is taking place in the Central Highlands locality from January 14-16.

It is also expected to create a venue for local artisans to exchange experience and shape the sustainable handicraft in society.

Major events held in the framework of the festival include the exhibition of Vietnamese brocade cultural spaces, brocade weaving practice sessions, restoration of several aspects of traditional ethnic minority festivals, and art performances.

A conference on brocade culture, a street festival, and a brocade fashion show are also scheduled to take place.-VNA