Brocade making contest at the programme (Source: VNA)

– A brocade culture space programme opened in the Central Highlands province of Dak Nong on January 14 as part of the first Vietnam brocade culture festival.The three-day programme attracts the participation of nearly 500 professional and amateur artists from 18 Vietnamese provinces and cities and Laos, Cambodia and Indonesia.Along with trying to embroidering and weaving brocade by themselves, visitors are offered a chance to taste traditional cuisine of Vietnamese ethnic groups, watch art performances, and experience several traditional rituals of ethnic minority groups.Deputy Director of the provincial Department of Culture, Sports and Tourism Nguyen Minh Quang said that the event aims to honour the value of the brocade culture space, and offers a chance to tighten mutual understanding and tighten the great unity among Vietnamese people and with foreign friends.The first Vietnam brocade culture festival is taking place in the Central Highlands locality from January 14-16.The festival honours the remarkable cultures of Vietnamese ethnic groups and encourages ethnic people to preserve their traditional brocade craftsmanship. It is also expected to create a venue for local artisans to exchange experience and shape the sustainable handicraft in society.Major events held in the framework of the festival include the exhibition of Vietnamese brocade cultural spaces, brocade weaving practice sessions, restoration of several aspects of traditional ethnic minority festivals, and art performances. A conference on brocade culture, a street festival, and a brocade fashion show are also scheduled to take place.-VNA