Business Banks again urge telecoms operators to cut SMS fees Telecoms operators still have not cut charges for SMS services in banking, even though the banks have proposed reductions several times

Business Infographic Agricultural exports set to reach 50 billion USD by 2025 The Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development sets a target of earning 50 – 51 billion USD in export value of agro-forestry and fishery products by 2025 and 60 – 62 billion USD by 2030.

Business Ports see increase in goods handling despite COVID-19 Thanks to the adoption of drastic COVID-19 prevention measures at ports, the volume of goods that passed through ports in the first eight months of the year increased by 18 percent year-on-year to 16.8 million TEUs, the Vietnam Maritime Administration said.

Business Sacombank, Dai-ichi Life win Dutch award for Most Trusted Bancassurance Provider in VN The bancassurance service offered by Sacombank and Dai-ichi Life Vietnam has won the 2021 award for Most Trusted Bancassurance Provider Vietnam from Finance Derivative, a financial and business analysis magazine published in the Netherlands.