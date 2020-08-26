Sci-Tech PM orders improvement of legal environment for e-government building Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc requested ministries and localities to soon address shortcomings in legal environment for building the e-government, while chairing an online meeting on August 26.

Sci-Tech 72 percent of entries to Viet Solutions 2020 contest from overseas More than 200 entries have been sent to Viet Solutions 2020 - a competition seeking digital transformation solutions for Vietnam - with 72 percent coming from overseas, the organising board said on August 26.

Business Viettel wins world’s premier business award Vietnamese telecom giant Viettel Group has been awarded with the 2020 Silver Stevie Awards for Great Employers – Telecommunications.