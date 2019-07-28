Vietnamese and foreign delegates attend a conference on State budget and public debt management held in Vietnam recently.(Photo: VNA)

— The Ministry of Home Affairs is drafting a national programme on foreign language training for cadres and civil servants to help them improve their language proficiency and performance at work.According to the draft version that the ministry introduced on its website earlier this month, the training programme will be for those of managerial positions in Party, State and Government bodies of all levels – communes, districts, cities, provinces and national level.The programme will focus on reviewing and evaluating foreign language proficiency of State employees and developing models or courses to improve language proficiency.It is expected to help equip them with proper foreign language skills so that by 2025, their foreign language skills could meet their job requirements and the country’s demand during international integration.Accordingly, by 2025, all cadres and public employees at central, province and district levels will undergo foreign language training courses.About 40-50 percent will be qualified to work with international partners, and between 50-60 percent of cadres and public employees who hold managerial positions at central agencies are expected to be able to work in international environments.Meanwhile, the expected percentage for managers at the province level is 25-35 percent, for the district level 20-25 percent and for the commune level 15-20 percent.The ministry is calling for public opinions on the foreign language training programme, expecting to complete and submit it to the Prime Minister this year.When the programme is approved, localities will start developing training schemes for their staff. Approved schemes are expected to be implemented from 2021 to 2025.Reports from 50 out of the 63 localities and 33 out of the 48 central agencies show that there are nearly 1.7 million cadres and civil servants. The most common foreign language used is English.Despite the fact that they have earned foreign language certificates, many public employees are said to be unable to communicate and work with foreigners.-VNS/VNA