Business Techwire Asia: Vietnam could become green energy powerhouse in Asia Vietnam has shown the world its capability to accelerate clean energy solutions, with the highest installed capacity of solar power in Southeast Asia and the government’s commitment to boosting energy supply and strong public demand for improved air quality, the Malaysia-based Techwire Asia news website said in an article on August 19.

Business Vietnam’s agricultural product exports shine despite pandemic The agriculture sector has promoted trade successfully despite difficulties caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, contributing to expanding export markets and helping the country gain an impressive trade surplus of 3.9 billion USD in the first seven months.

Business Realty stocks attract foreign investment funds The securities market is witnessing foreign investment funds like Dragon Capital, VinaCapital and PYN Elite Fund making transactions involving and big investments in real estate stocks.