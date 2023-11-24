Culture - Sports Vietnam wins seat at world heritage committee for 2023-2027 With 121 out of the 171 valid votes, Vietnam has secured the highest number of votes in Group 4 of the Asia-Pacific, officially becoming a member of the World Heritage Committee for the 2023-2027 term.

Culture - Sports Festival honours cultural heritage values of Vietnam The fourth Vietnam Cultural Heritage Festival opened with a ceremony held at the Imperial Citadel of Thang Long in Hanoi on November 22.

Culture - Sports Thua Thien – Hue, RoK bolster exchange of culture, art The Hue Monument Conservation Centre and the National Gugak Centre of the Republic of Korea (RoK) signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) in the central province of Thua Thien – Hue on November 22 to boost cooperation in cultural exchange.