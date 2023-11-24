Programme spotlights great national solidarity, cultural heritages
The “Great Solidarity of Ethnic Groups-Vietnamese Cultural Heritage Week 2023" opened at a grand ceremony held in Hanoi on November 23.
A performance staged at the opening ceremony of the "Great Solidarity of Ethnic Groups-Vietnamese Cultural Heritage Week 2023" in Hanoi on November 23. (Photo: VNA)
The annual event aims to promote the national solidarity spirit, and honour, preserve, and promote values of the cultural heritage of the country's 54 ethnic groups, contributing to raising public awareness of the importance of conserving and practicing culture.
It comes as part of the activities to celebrate the 93rd anniversary of the establishment of the Vietnam Fatherland Front (VFF) (November 18, 1930-2023) and Vietnam Cultural Heritage Day (November 23).
Addressing the opening ceremony, Secretary of the Party Central Committee and President of the VFF Central Committee Do Van Chien stressed solidarity is a valuable tradition of Vietnam.
He noted that the strength of the great national solidarity is one of the most important resources for the Party, people, and army to overcome all difficulties and challenges, successfully implementing the reform process towards prosperity, democracy, fairness, and civilisation.
Secretary of the Party Central Committee and President of the VFF Central Committee Do Van Chien joins a cheraw dance at the event (Photo: VNA)The leader requested the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism to continue launching measures, particularly those in the cultural development strategy toward 2030, to ensure the conservation and promotion of ethnic groups’ cultural identities and make culture deeply embedded in social life, and foster the interconnected strength of national solidarity.
The solidarity-culture week is set to feature art performance festivals, programmes to enact festivals and cultural rituals, those to introduce traditional foods and costumes, and a photo exhibition./.