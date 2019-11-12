Society Ho Chi Minh City’s photo exhibition features ethnic groups A photo exhibition featuring 52 ethnic groups in Ho Chi Minh City opened on Nguyen Hue walking street on November 12.

Society HCM City’s leader welcomes delegates of SSEAYP Vice Secretary of Ho Chi Minh City’s Party Committee Vo Thi Dung on November 12 hosted a reception for delegates of the 46th Ship for the Southeast Asian Youth Programme (SSEAYP) as part of their ongoing visit to the southern city from November 10-13.

Society Forum to discuss improving skills for Vietnamese labourer A forum on how to improve Vietnamese labourers’ skills will be held in Hanoi from November 15-16, heard a press conference in the capital on November 11.

Society Dong Nai to assist people affected by airport project Authorities in the southern province of Dong Nai plan to establish hi-tech agricultural co-operatives to create jobs for those over the age of 40 who are affected by the construction of Long Thanh International Airport.