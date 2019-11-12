Programme to provide clean water for mountainous areas
Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc has approved a programme on searching for underground water resources to supply mountainous areas and areas facing shortages of water.
The programme will be implemented in 41 provinces, including 15 in the northern region, 11 in the north central and south central regions, four in the Central Highlands region and 10 in the southern region.
The programme includes three projects. The first project will search for underground water resources in mountainous areas and areas lacking water.
The second project will include research on scientific and technological methods and policies to manage water resources. It also looks for methods to supply water and adapt to conditions in mountainous provinces.
The final project is to build water supply systems in mountainous areas.
The programme, scheduled to finish in 2023, is being conducted by different ministries, including the Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment, Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development, Ministry of Science and Technology, Ministry of Finance, and Ministry of Construction in cooperation with the People’s Committees of the related provinces./.