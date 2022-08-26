Programme to show traditional Mid-Autumn Festival of Hanoi
The traditional Mid-Autumn Festival of Hanoi will be reenacted through a wide range of activities to be held at the pedestrian zone around the Son Tay ancient fortress from September 8 to 10.
The pedestrian zone around the Son Tay ancient fortress in Hanoi (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) – The traditional Mid-Autumn Festival of Hanoi will be reenacted through a wide range of activities to be held at the pedestrian zone around the Son Tay ancient fortress from September 8 to 10.
The street management board will organise many activities on the days, which coincides with the 13th - 15th days of the eighth lunar month, to help preserve and bring into play cultural values of the Mid-Autumn Festival, a big tradition of Vietnamese people.
The programme’s highlight is a gala on September 10 evening featuring traditional unicorn and dragon dances, and the presentation of gifts to 30 local disadvantaged children.
Besides, a similar dance festival will take place on September 8 evening with the participation of teams from districts across Hanoi. Other activities include a lantern competition on September 9 evening and a fruit tray arranging contest on September 10.
The programme is set to help make the Son Tay ancient fortresss an attractive cultural space and tourist site for residents in Son Tay town and neighbouring areas.
The Son Tay fortress was a military base built in 1822 under the reign of King Minh Mang to protect the Imperial Citadel of Thang Long, about 45km to the east./.