Business Reference exchange rate up 4 VND The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate for the US dollar at 23,108 VND/USD on February 10, up 4 VND from the previous day.

Business Infographic Rising consumer demand drives up CPI in January The Consumer Price Index (CPI) in January posted a year-on-year rise of 1.94 percent and inched up by 0.19 percent compared to the previous month, announced the General Statistics Office (GSO)

Business HCM City wholesale markets see rapid increase in supply The volume of foodstuffs pouring into Ho Chi Minh City’s wholesale markets has been increasing rapidly in recent days and prices are mostly steady.

Business Sixteen banks cut over 21.2 trillion VND for pandemic-hit customers Sixteen commercial banks cut over 21.24 trillion VND (936 million USD) of loan interest for COVID-19-hit customers from July 15 to December 31, 2021, surpassing their commitment by 5.13 percent, the State Bank of Vietnam (SBV) reported on February 9.