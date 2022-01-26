Programmes connect community on the threshold of Lunar New Year
An art performance opens the “Xuan am 2022” (Warm Spring 2022) programme organised by the Nhan Dan Television Centre and Nhan Dan newspaper. (Photo: VNA)
A song on COVID-19 performed at the “Xuan am 2022” programme. (Photo: VNA)
Scholarships presented to disadvantaged students with high academic achievements at the “Xuan am 2022” programme. (Photo: VNA)
President Nguyen Xuan Phuc and Party, State and Fatherland Front leaders join overseas Vietnamese and artists at 2022 Xuan Que Huong (Homeland Spring) programme. The programme aims to provide a platform for overseas Vietnamese to share their aspirations and thoughts and honour those who have contributed to the homeland’s development. (Photo: VNA)
Drum performance at the Xuan Que huong 2022 that aims to provide a platform for overseas Vietnamese to share their aspirations and thoughts and honour those who have contributed to the homeland’s development. (Photo: VNA)
President Nguyen Xuan Phuc beats the drum to open the Xuan Que Huong 2022. (Photo: VNA)
President Nguyen Xuan Phuc and overseas Vietnamese attending the Xuan Que huong programme offer incense at the ancient Royal Palace. (Photo: VNA)
Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh poses in a group photo with overseas Vietnamese attending the Xuan Que huong programme. (Photo: VNA)