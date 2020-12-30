Van Ban district in Lao Cai province has introduced several programmes in recent years on generating employment for women while enhancing the value of local products, helping to create stable incomes for them.

The number of women who have left the district to find work somewhere else has fallen significantly.

Many projects supporting women in generating incomes, improving their position in the family, and assisting them in other matters have been implemented effectively around Lao Cai, helping to promote gender equality, agricultural production, and tourism development./.

VNA