Progress of Long Thanh int’l airport project must be ensured: Deputy PM
A corner of the construction site of the Long Thanh International Airport project (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) - Deputy Prime Minister Le Van Thanh chaired a meeting of the Government's Steering Committee for the implementation of Long Thanh International Airport project on July 16, during which he asked for more efforts to ensure the project’s progress.
According to reports presented at the meeting, the onstruction bidding packages of piles and foundation are likely to have been completed by September 20 this year, 30- 45 days ahead of the schedule. The preparation of total estimate for the design work is also being urgently sped up and is expected to be completed in July 2022.
The Airports Corporation of Vietnam (ACV) reported that the ground of most of the main construction areas have been basically handed over to the investors.
According to the Ministry of Transport, the construction progress for drainage, foundation and piling works in passenger terminal meets the plan.
Deputy PM Thanh applauded efforts by units in accelerating the progress of he project, noting that this is a national key project, so no stage can be delayed.
He asked the ACV to take measures to further speed up the progress on the construction site, and demanded the authorities of the southern province of Dong Nai to complete the site clearance - Phase 1 within this month.
He underlined the necessity to renovate the administration of the project’s management board. For other component projects, the Deputy PM requested a thorough review and detailed progress reports at the meeting of the committee next month.
Covering more than 5,580 hectares, the Long Thanh International Airport will spread across six communes in Long Thanh district, Dong Nai province. Its construction has been divided into three phases.
In the first phase, a runway and one passenger terminal, along with other supporting facilities, will be built to serve 25 million passengers and 1.2 million tonnes of cargo each year. This phase is scheduled to be completed in 2025.
The project started in 2021. Once fully completed in 2050, the airport will be able to handle 100 million passengers and 5 million tonnes of cargo annually.
Located 40km to the east of HCM City, the airport is expected to relieve overloading at the southern metropolis’s Tan Son Nhat International Airport, which is currently the largest in Vietnam./.
