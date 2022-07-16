Society Cuba's friendship associations with Indochina countries mark 46th anniversary The Cuban Institute of Friendship with the Peoples (ICAP) on July 15 held a ceremony to celebrate the 46th founding anniversary of Cuba's friendship associations with Vietnam, Laos and Cambodia.

Society Blockchain industry faces talent shortage A lack of human resources in the booming blockchain industry is one of the biggest problems in developing blockchain projects in the country.

Society NA Chairman expresses gratitude for martyrs’ contributions to nation National Assembly (NA) Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue attended a ceremony in the central province of Nghe An on July 16 to present the certificates recognising martyrs’ great contributions to the nation to their families, on the occasion of Vietnam’s War Invalids and Martyrs Day (July 27).

Society Two former major generals of Coast Guard sentenced to 27 years in prison Two former major generals of the Coast Guard High Command on July 15 were sentenced jail terms of 27 years in total for “receiving bribes” in a case of smuggling 200 million litres of RON 95 petrol worth around 2.8 trillion VND (130 million USD) into Vietnam.