World APEC’s growth expected to slow in 2024 The growth of APEC economies is expected to decline next year and remain below the global average as higher interest rates slow US growth and China continues to struggle with its recovery.

World Indonesian election commission confirms presidential candidates Indonesia’s election commission KPU has announced the three pairs of candidates who will run to succeed President Joko Widodo and Vice President Ma'ruf Amin in next year’s elections.

World Indonesia to extend incentives for EVs next year The Indonesian Government is planning to extend fiscal incentives for electric vehicles (EVs), especially electric motorcycles, to the next year with support levels equivalent to this year, said Deputy Coordinating Minister of Maritime Affairs and Investment Rachmat Kaimuddin.

World Malaysia’s agro-food sector boasts significant potential Malaysia’s agro-food sector continues to record growth despite the uncertainty of both global and domestic economic markets, Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim said in a speech launching the 2023 National Farmers, Breeders and Fishermen's Day.