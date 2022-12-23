Project aims at increasing forest coverage in Lang Sen Wetland Reserve
The International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN) and Lang Sen Wetland Reserve in the Mekong Delta province of Long An held a workshop on December 22 to introduce a project on special-use forest plantation in the reserve.
The project, sponsored by PAN Group JSC and CP Vietnam Livestock JSC, is implemented from December 2022 to December 2024, aiming to plant 340,000 trees on an area of 17 hectares in the reserve.
The purpose is to increase the coverage of the Melaleuca forest, create habitats for water birds, improve the habitats of aquatic species, and support the plan to plant special-use and border protection forests in Long An province in the 2021-2025 period.
Located in Tan Hung district, the reserve spreads over 5,000 hectares. It is the best sample of natural riverine forests in Dong Thap Muoi Wetlands, the Mekong Delta with cajuput forests, rice fields, grassland, trees and riverine swamps.
In 2015, Lang Sen was recognised as the 7th Ramsar site in Vietnam and the 2,227th worldwide.
Ramsar sites are wetlands of international importance designated under the Ramsar Convention, an international treaty for the conservation and sustainable utilisation of wetlands./.