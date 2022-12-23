Environment US announces 29 million USD contract to clean up dioxin at Bien Hoa air base The US Mission to Vietnam, through the US Agency for International Development (USAID), on December 20 announced a new contract worth approximately 29 million USD to clean up dioxin contamination at Bien Hoa air base in the southern province of Dong Nai.

Environment WWF helps Mekong Delta localities with climate change adaptation The World Wide Fund for Nature (WWF) and the Ca Mau provincial Union of Friendship Organisations on December 20 kick-started a project on improving climate resilience of mangrove and agro-ecosystems and communities in the coastal areas of the Mekong Delta.

Environment Animals of 14 rare species released into Bu Gia Map National Park As many as 83 animals of 14 rare species have been released back to the nature in the Bu Gia Map National Park, the southern province of Binh Phuoc, Director of the park’s management board Vuong Duc Hoa said on December 20.

Environment Can Tho, USAID foster partnership in waste treatment, climate change response Leaders of the Mekong Delta city of Can Tho on December 19 had a working session with a delegation from the United States Agency for International Development (USAID) led by its Director Ann Marie, during which the two sides discussed prioritised cooperation areas and collaboration in climate change response and environment.