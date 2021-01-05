Project aims to build national brand for lacquer art
Illustrative image (Source: Nhandan.com.vn)
Hanoi (VNA) – Vietnam expects to build a national brand for its lacquer art by 2030 under a project recently approved by the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism.
Accordingly, ministries, agencies and localities will focus on developing a logo for the art, and setting standards for materials and criteria for works.
Investments will be made in the “son” (lacquer) tree growing area in the northern midland province of Phu Tho.
The project aims to boost personnel training, preserve and promote the traditional art, and update new technologies in this regard.
The ministry will provide funding for the Fine Arts, Photography and Exhibition Department to coordinate with relevant agencies, organisations and localities in materialising the project./.