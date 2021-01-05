Culture - Sports 2021 Devotion Music Awards launched Nominees for nine categories of the 2021 Cong hien (Devotion) Music Awards were announced by the Vietnam News Agency’s daily The Thao and Van Hoa (Sport and Culture) on January 4.

Culture - Sports Calendar distribution ceremony enacted in Thua Thien-Hue The Hue Monuments Conservation Centre on January 1 hosted an opening ceremony for Ngo Mon space and re-enactment of Ban Soc ceremony (ceremony to distribute calendars for royal mandarins during the Nguyen Dynasty).