Culture - Sports New Vietnamese web dramas come to YouTube New web series produced by Vietnamese on YouTube are introducing international and domestic audiences to locally produced comedies and dramas.

Culture - Sports RoK entertainment firm to open first overseas outlet in Vietnam SM Entertainment, one of the largest entertainment companies in the Republic of Korea, plans to open its first store in Vietnam, based in the southern hub of Ho Chi Minh City.

Culture - Sports Ancient rock bed found in Ninh Binh province A rock bed dating back to the Le Trung Hung (Restored Le) era (1533 – 1789) was recently unearthed in Xich Tho commune of Nho Quan district, the northern province of Ninh Binh.

Culture - Sports Symposium on ‘Capital of Vietnam’s Ao Dai’ The Department of Culture, Sports and Tourism of the central province of Thua Thien – Hue held a symposium themed “Hue – Capital of Vietnam’s Ao Dai” in the ancient capital of Hue on July 8.