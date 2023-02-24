Business Long An authorities meet diplomatic corps, business representatives Leaders of the Mekong Delta province of Long An on February 23 held a meeting with representatives of diplomatic corps, business associations, and enterprises, listening to their concerns, proposals, and initiatives toward long-term and sustainable development goals.

Business Japanese firms eyeing investment opportunities in Vinh Long Japanese enterprises are interested in and looking for investment opportunities in the Mekong Delta region, especially in Vinh Long province, according to deputy chief representative of the Japan External Trade Organization (JETRO) in HCM City Ida Koji.