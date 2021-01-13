Project helps improve land valuation capacity, land information system
A conference was held in Hanoi on January 12 to review a project to enhance Vietnam’s capacity in land pricing and land information system basing on VietLIS – a software providing technical assistance in development of multi-purpose land information system.
The project, implemented by the General Department of Land Administration under the Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment (MoNRE), covers Tu Son township in the northern province of Bac Ninh, Hai Chau district in the central city of Da Nang, Binh Xuyen district in the northern province of Vinh Phuc and O Mon district in the Mekong Delta city of Can Tho.
The major objectives of the project include supporting the building of database on land price, as well as forming a land information system, updating VietLIS software, transferring technology and providing equipment.
Addressing the conference, MoNRE Deputy Minister Le Minh Ngan said that the ministry aims to put the national database on land into operation at all levels from July this year.
He stressed the need to renew the land pricing and management activities.
Meanwhile, Director of the Korea International Cooperation Agency (KOICA) in Vietnam Cho Han Deog said that the project is launched following an agreement signed between the two countries in September 2013. The KOICA and the General Department of Land Administration worked together in building land management information from 2012 to 2015, which is continued with the project to enhance Vietnam’s capacity in land valuation and land information system basing on VietLIS.
He said that the project applies the land pricing method that has been used in the Republic of Korea (RoK). It is expected to make a strong progress in the field, contributing to socio-economic development and security protection in Vietnam, he added.
According to Vice Director of the General Department of Land Administration Dao Trung Chinh, the MoNRE and the department have directed the implementation of various measures to speed up the project.
So far, it has completed the building of a model method on land pricing and land pricing procedures, as well as the designing of a draft strategy and roadmap for land pricing in Vietnam, along with the land information system on the VietLIS platform. It has provided equipment and capacity raising support in the field in ministries and localities, said Chinh./.