Environment Vietnam cracks down on poaching of migratory birds The Biodiversity Conservation Agency is completing a draft directive on strengthening the management of migratory birds in Vietnam for submission to the Prime Minister for approval.

Environment Saline intrusion in Mekong Delta forecast to be severe during Tet A severe period of saltwater intrusion in the Mekong Delta due to lower water levels upstream is expected to fall from February 8 to 16 as Vietnam celebrates the Lunar New Year (Tet) festival.

Environment Infographic Vietnam forest facts and figures over years The forest area has been expanded over the years and coverage is likely to reach 42 percent in 2020.