Business Pandemic derails banks’ capital hike plans Banks are facing major challenges to carry out their capital increase plans this year due to the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Business Vietinbank issues more 130mln USD worth of bonds this year The Vietnam Joint Stock Commercial Bank for Industry and Trade (VietinBank) is selling 30 million bonds, worth 3 trillion VND (130 million USD), to the public in the tier-2 public offering this year which takes place from August 27 – September 24.

Business Nearly 4,000 new firms established in Binh Duong A total of 3,999 new enterprises have been set up in the southern province f Binh Duong since the beginning of 2020, with their registered capital totaling approximately 26.95 trillion VND (1.16 billion USD).

Business Footwear exports fall in many markets The export turnover of Vietnamese footwear products has sharply decreased, according to data from the General Department of Vietnam Customs.