Tra Vinh (VNA) – A training workshop on integrating environmental issues in the implementation of projects is being held by the Small and Medium-size Enterprises (SME) Development Project Management Board in the Mekong Delta province of Tra Vinh for local departments and administrations on April 26-27.



Local SMEs have paid little attention to environmental protection so that environmental factors should be incorporated into the implementation of SME projects in Tra Vinh from 2014-2020, said Pham Van Be Sau, Deputy Director of the Tra Vinh SME Development Project Management Board.



At the training workshop, environmental experts provided attendees an insight into environmental impacts on the implementation of a project and hereby helped local companies to develop a plan for effective environmental protection during their production.



According to Global Affairs Canada, environmental sustainability is an important component of the sustainable development, said Trinh Hoa, an environmental specialist from the Embassy of Canada in Vietnam. GAC's policy framework requires environmental sustainability to be incorporated in all programmes, he added.



Hoa analysed environmental impacts of the Tra Vinh SME project, particularly in supporting local SMEs to improve value chains of coconut and peanut production and to develop infrastructure.



The expert also suggested ways to reduce such environment impacts and provided instructions on how to integrate environmental issues



The project, funded by the Department of Foreign Affairs, Trade and Development of Canada, is being carried out in Tra Vinh from 2014-2020. The project has an investment of 12.1 million CAD, including 11 million CAD sourced from Canada.



It has been benefiting about 200 local companies and more than 194,000 people in 22 rural communes in the province.-VNA