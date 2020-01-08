Business Vietnam’s GDP to ease slightly in 2020: Fitch Solutions Vietnam’s GDP growth would reach 6.8 percent from the 7.02 percent posted in 2019, mainly due to a slowdown in the industrial sector, analysts from Fitch Solutions forecast.

Business Foreign investors interested in Vietnamese stock market Foreign investors have poured around 36.4 billion USD into the Vietnamese stock market by the end of 2019, a rise of 11.6 percent from a year earlier, according to the State Securities Commission (SSC).

Business Reference exchange rate revised down 9 VND The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate at 23,165 VND/USD on January 8, down 9 VND from the previous day.